The Rauch Foundation has sponsored the Imagine Awards since 2001 to honor individuals with disabilities who have excelled and community leaders and companies that have had a positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities in the community.
On March 6, 2021, the event will celebrate the inspiring deeds of three more local individuals and businesses who make dreams come true: Katie Baumgartle, Thomas M. Sherman and The Citizens, Commissioners and Council of Floyd County. An addition to the program this year will be the presentation of a special award to All of the Direct Support Professionals in Indiana.
The event will be virtual this year and all are invited to attend at no charge. There will be inspirational messages and performances from the Imagine Award All-stars. Additional information is at www.imagineawards.org.
Special Honorees
Direct Support Professionals assist people who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities with a wide range of tasks, address their behaviors or conditions, and teach life skills. This award honors not only what the support professionals do every day, but gives special recognition to the way this group — across all of Indiana — has responded to the challenges of the pandemic. They have consistently shown extraordinary and exemplary dedication and caring by placing the safety and welfare of those they support above their own.
Individual Honoree
This year’s recipient, Katie Baumgartle, is on the autism spectrum and was told that she would never talk. She has proven that statement to be false through her long list of speaking engagements including a speech in the third grade about Temple Grandin to educate her fellow students about autism. She is a certified life guard, is active in, and has done service projects for Key Club, Anchor Club, Nexgen, National Honor Society, Buddy Up and Special Olympics. Katie was recognized as Indiana Special Olympic athlete of the year in 2018 — winning one gold and two silver medals at the 2018 USA games. She is an active member of the Jeffersonville high school swim team and will be attending Butler University in the fall through her Lilly Foundation scholarship award.
Community Leader Honoree
This year’s recipient, Thomas M. Sherman, began working with Rauch in 2005 to create jobs for individuals. While initially unsuccessful, these efforts continued until 2012 when Rauch began providing five individuals to perform grounds maintenance at the US Census Bureau in Jeffersonville. His connection with Rauch expanded in 2017 with Rauch adding janitorial services at the bureau — securing jobs for 15 additional individuals with disabilities. Our recipient received a certificate of appreciation from the Equal Employment Opportunity Office at the Census Bureau and is an Ability One Champion promoting employment opportunities nationwide. His efforts have, and will continue to, reduce the tremendously high rate of unemployment for individuals with disabilities across our country.
Business Honoree
This year’s recipient — Floyd County Citizens, Commissioners & Council — has provided volunteer and financial support over more than 67 years that has been vital to the ongoing success of Rauch and improved the lives of countless individuals with disabilities in our community. Rauch has received funding each year since the mid 1980s, which allows us to provide services to individuals with disabilities that do not have funding personally or through another program. It also allows us to enhance services to some of the individuals we serve with the most significant disabilities — extra staff to hand feed those that need that assistance and also extra staff when two are required to help an individual use the toilet.
Counties in Indiana are not required to provide this support — our recipient makes the decision to provide continuous financial support to some of Floyd County’s most vulnerable citizens through Rauch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.