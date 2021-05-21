Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, for their upcoming “Embracing Our COVID Experiences” virtual series during the month of June.
The three-part virtual series will be facilitated by Grief Specialist Sister Connie Kramer, SP. Times are 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 9, 16 and 23.
The series will begin with “Remembering Our COVID Losses,” and followed by “Honoring Our Loved Ones That Died During COVID.” The final topic will be “Claiming Our COVID Blessings.”
Cost is $5 per session. The deadline to register is June 7.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.