Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, Jeffersonville, a member of the Indiana-Kentucky Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, celebrated its 70th anniversary April 29, 2021.
Since 1950 a total of 12 pastors have served Faith, and Pastor Claire Ackleow was called in August 2020 to begin her ministry at Faith Lutheran Church.
A celebratory service will be Sunday, May 2 with letters from former pastors read. Due to COVID restrictions, a larger celebration will be postponed until a later date.
National Day of Prayer
The community is invited to come together in person this year for the annual National Day of prayer, noon to 12:40 p.m., Thursday, May 6, in the gym of the sponsoring Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, 2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany.
Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan will welcome the crowd. Retired IUS administrator Jim Kanning will give the opening prayer and Diane Murphy, Salvation Army board member will read this year’s theme scripture.
Captains Tony and Brianne Bowers, Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters youth secretaries for Indiana, will provide special music. A diverse group of citizens will briefly pray.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
A celebration of Mother’s Day will be at Indian Creek Baptist Church, Georgetown, on Saturday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Kay Smith of Fort Wayne will speak and a musical group, Restoration, will perform. All ladies are invited to attend the light luncheon, which is provided by the church. Restoration will also sing at the Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m. on May 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.