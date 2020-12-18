First Baptist Church
Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s sermon series on the Book of Romans continues each Sunday when First Baptist of Jeffersonville’s worship service at 10:30 a.m. is streamed live on You Tube and FaceBook.
Worshippers may also attend in person at 2402 E. 10th Street. Masks are required, and temperatures are taken at the door. Members and guests are socially distanced as well.
In its effort to partner more with the community, Jeffersonville High School’s television station is now airing the church’s Sunday messages/services one week after the church’s livestream on FaceBook and You Tube. The public may watch on WJHI (Spectrum 184) at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Sunday. The church’s hosting of Fifth Quarter, a gathering of hundreds of students after JHS’s homecoming football game on the church grounds each fall, is one way the church-school relationship has flourished over the last several years.
Pastor Gualtieri’s hourlong Bible class each Wednesday night at 7 p.m. is also streamed on You Tube and FaceBook.
For more information about the church, call 812-283-6136.
Christmas Eve Service
The community is invited to the Animals Christmas Eve Service 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec, 24, at Wall Street United Methodist, Jeffersonville. Animals were in the stable when Jesus was born. This year these family members are included in Christmas worship. Pets and their people are invited for a drive-in Christmas Eve service in the parking lot of Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall Street in downtown Jeffersonvillle. People and pets will participate from the warmth and safety of their cars while listening on the FM car radio. Those who can’t bring a pet are also welcome. For more information contact Pastor Nancy Palmquist at 502-553-7189.
