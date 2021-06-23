Sister of Providence celebrating Jubilee
One Sister of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, who was born in New Albany, is celebrating a Jubilee this year.
Sister Joanne Cullins is a native of New Albany. She now serves in the ministry of care in the New Albany area. She is celebrating 75 years with the Sisters of Providence this year.
Sister Joanne, formerly Sister Timothy, entered the Congregation on Jan. 9, 1946, from Holy Trinity Parish, New Albany. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1953.
She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in addition to a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.
Sister Joanne’s ministries include:
• Teacher, Ascension, Halethorpe, Md. (1948-52)
• Teacher, St. Joseph, Galesburg, Ill. (1952-53)
• Teacher, All Saints, Hammond (1953-57)
• Teacher, St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne (1957-61)
• Teacher, St. Paul, Sellersburg (1961-63)
• Teacher, St. Benedict, Terre Haute (1963-70)
• Teacher, Holy Family, New Albany (1970-90)
• Receptionist, Providence Retirement Home, New Albany (1990-91)
• Social Services Designee, Providence Retirement Home, New Albany (1991-94)
• Director of Adult Education, Providence Self Sufficiency Program, New Albany (1994-2003)
• Director of Adult Education, Providence Place, Georgetown, Ind. (2003-07)
• Director of Adult Education and receptionist, Providence Self Sufficiency Ministries, Georgetown (2007-08)
• Volunteer Receptionist, Providence Self Sufficiency Ministries, Georgetown (2008-19)
