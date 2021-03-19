Sisters to host virtual Taizé April 13
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes …”
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the virtual gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The hourlong service includes prayer, beautiful music, and a time for silence, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful. Find the link to the livestream at Taize.SistersofProvidence.org. For more information, call 812-535-2952.
Indian Creek Baptist ChurchTwo well-known and popular groups, Sons of Liberty and Smith and Company, will provide an evening of Southern Gospel and other styles of music as Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown, invites the public to a concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Smith and Company is a local group featuring Finace and Cindy Smith. This group has performed at many area churches. Their goal, as stated on their website, is ‘to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ in song.” Sons of Liberty is a group whose roots are in the Appalachian Mountains of southeastern Kentucky. Their music styles are Southern Gospel, Country Gospel and Bluegrass Gospel. They, too, have performed in many area churches. Their goal is similar: “To spread the name of Jesus Christ through song.” Sons of Liberty will also sing during Sunday worship service at 10:45 on March 28.
Everyone is welcome to attend. There is no admission charge.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville, the first Earth Care Congregation in Indiana was re-certified as an Earth Care Congregation by Presbyterian Church U.S.A.’s Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2022.
To become an Earth Care Congregation, this congregation affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into their worship, education, facilities and outreach.
The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed to recognize churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.
Started in 2010, the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s Earth in a holistic way, through integrating Earth care into all aspects of their church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow the example.
Explore God’s call with Sisters of Providence
Might God be calling you to something more? If so, come and see life as a Sister of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, during the Congregation’s virtual “Come and Zoom retreat: Living the Mission of God.”
The free retreat is for single Catholic women ages 18-42. It will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., (EDT) Friday, April 16, and 2p.m. to 7 p.m., (EDT) Saturday, April 17.
The Sisters of Providence are a community of Catholic women religious who, along with others, create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy.
Join others and Sisters of Providence Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna as you deepen understanding of God’s call within you. Through a virtual setting, learn what the Sisters of Providence have to offer, including:
• Faithfulness to prayer and total trust in Providence
• A lived legacy of love, mercy and justice from foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin
• A close-knit community that has called Saint Mary-of-the-Woods home since 1840
• A long history of standing up for justice
• Ministries that respond to current needs, including at the United States/Mexico border, teaching, service in the medical field, environmental justice and more
Sign up or learn more at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call or text Sister Joni at 361-600-9505. If you are also interested in visiting Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in person, call or text Sister Joni to set up a Taste of the Woods visit.
