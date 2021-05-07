Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th Anniversary with a two-day event.
On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 4 p.m., the cornerstone of the church building, which was built in 1971, will be removed with the hope of finding historic items there. The church was celebrating its 50th anniversary that year. After the cornerstone is opened, the musical group, Grace and Grit, will be in concert in the Sanctuary.
On Sunday, May 16, coffee and doughnuts will be served to attendees at 9 a.m., preceding the service, which will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. The building will remain open for the viewing of the historical displays and fellowship.
Of special interest is a Friendship Quilt containing almost 400 names of members and friends, sewn in the early 1930s, and other relics from the first church building, which was dedicated in 1928. Also displayed is a quilt pertaining to church life in 2020 and 2021, made by current church members. Hundreds of pictures, arranged by decades, honor many of the people who contributed to the fulfillment of the church’s mission of serving the people of the Georgetown, Greenville, and Byrneville area.
The public is invited to attend both Saturday and Sunday programs as the church honors the past and anticipates a glorious future of Christian service.
For additional information, contact Pastor John Knuckles at 812-951-2196.
Celtic Service
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will conduct its monthly Celtic Service this Sunday, May 9 online at 7p.m. This service is a contemplative service that invites you into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music, and short periods of silence. All are welcome. Instructions for connecting by computer or phone will be on the website: www.stpaulsjeff.com. Please feel free to call 812-282-1108 if you have any questions or if you would like to be on our email list for this service.
