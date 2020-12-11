Celtic Service
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Jeffersonville, will hold its monthly Celtic Service this Sunday, Dec. 13 online at 7 p.m. This service is a contemplative service that invites you into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music, and short periods of silence. All are welcome.
Instructions for connecting by computer or phone will be on the website: www.stpaulsjeff.com. Call 812-282-1108 if you have any questions.
First Baptist Church
Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s sermon series on the Book of Romans continues each Sunday when First Baptist of Jeffersonville’s worship service at 10:30 a.m. is streamed live on You Tube and FaceBook. Worshippers may also attend in person at 2402 E. 10th Street. Masks are required, and temperatures are taken at the door. Members and guests are socially distanced as well.
In an effort to partner more with the community, Jeffersonville High School’s radio station is now airing the church’s Sunday messages/services one week after the church’s livestream on FaceBook and You Tube. The public may watch on WJHI (Spectrum 184) at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Sunday. The church’s hosting of Fifth Quarter, a gathering of hundreds of students after JHS’s homecoming football game on the church grounds each fall, is one way the church-school relationship has flourished over the last several years.
Pastor Gualtieri’s hourlong Bible class each Wednesday night at 7 p.m. is also streamed on You Tube and FaceBook. For more information about the church, call 812-283-6136.
