Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown, as part of its celebration of 100 years of ministry, will welcome Dr. Steve McNeil, executive director of the State Convention of Baptists in Indiana, to speak March 14, 2021. The morning worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. and the evening service is at 6 p.m. He will be speaking at both services. The public is invited to attend.
“Dr. McNeil has served in ministry for many years,” says Pastor John Knuckles. “He will be retiring at the end of June and leaving the area.
Time of Reflection and Prayer
A Celtic Service is offered by St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Jeffersonville at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 14. This service is a contemplative service that invites you into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music, and short periods of silence. All are welcome. Bring a candle to light.
This month the service will take place online. Join us here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87514704789?pwd=UXpDcGhDVHI3L2wwVGZwVHFQeVlXQT09
This service is for you if you are seeking inner peace, you want some quiet time to reflect, you are curious about Celtic Christianity.
