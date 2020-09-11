First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
"Eleven Doctrinal Truths” is the continuing theme of Lead Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s message series for the next several weeks at First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, 2402 East 10th Street. The sanctuary is open to all who wish to experience in-person worship from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on YouTube and Facebook at those times and afterward for those who prefer to remain at home. Each service’s instrumental and vocal music can be enjoyed in all venues.
The church has taken all CDC-mandated steps to ensure safety, including taking temperatures upon entering and seating in the pews marked for social distancing. Masks are required, and the church will provide them for those who do not have them. Dismissal is done pew by pew from the back as people exit directly into the parking lot.
Specific message topics for consecutive Sundays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 4 are: “Grace” (Ephesians 2:8-9), “Repentance and Restoration” (Acts 3:19), “Salvation and Good News” (Acts 1:8-11), and “Stewardship of Faith” (Matthew 6:16-34).
For safety reasons and social distancing, Sunday school classes are not in the building now. For information about Zoom opportunities, call the church at 812-283-6136. Pastor Gualtieri’s Bible study class is available each Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on You Tube and FaceTime.
The public is invited to join in a special afternoon simulcast, “Marriage Night 2020,” from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the church. Married and engaged couples will enjoy presentations by noted experts — Matt and Lauren Chandler, Conway and Jada Edwards, Les and Leslie Parrott, and comedian Michael Jr. This RightNow Media event will focus on how couples can honor God through their relationship.
The event will include a free snack buffet and drinks, as well as free child care with pizza for the children. Social distancing precautions will be in place, and masks are optional.
The cost is $15 per person, and people may register at the Sunday worship service or send their payment (noting that it is for the simulcast) payable to First Baptist Church at 2402 East 10th St. in Jeffersonville, IN 47130, by Sunday, Sept. 27. Note if children will come.
For additional information, email pastortonyfbc@gmail.com.
Celtic Service
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Jeffersonville, will have its monthly Celtic Service this Sunday, Sept.13, online. This service is a contemplative service that invites you into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music and short periods of silence. All are welcome. Instructions for connecting by computer or phone will be on their website: www.stpaulsjeff.com.
Call 812-282-1108 if you have questions.
DePauw Methodist Thrift Shop
The DePauw Methodist Thrift Shop, across from New Albany High School, will have a "Giveaway Day" on Saturday, Oct. 3. The church members have been collecting household cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items. They will be available to Thrift Shop customers at no charge on that day. If other people would like to donate items to be given away, stop by the Thrift Shop on Tuesday's, Friday's and Saturday's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or call the church at 812-945-6537. Items will be given away while supplies last.
