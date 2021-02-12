Celtic Service
A Celtic Service will be offered online by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. This service is a contemplative service that invites you into candlelight, scripture, prayer, poetry, music, and short periods of silence. All are welcome. Have a candle to light.
To join the service this month, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88325072776?pwd=MUxpWHp6MmVSWTJjbk42K1JGQm12Zz09
