INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Republican Party on Friday narrowly nominated former U.S. Congressman Todd Rokita to seek office as the state’s attorney general, rejecting embattled incumbent Curtis Hill.
Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer said 98% of delegates returned a ballot by Thursday’s deadline as part of the organization’s experiment with a mail-in nomination process. Like the Indiana Democratic Party, the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Republicans from hosting a convention in person this year.
Hill was challenged for the nomination by former U.S. Congressman Todd Rokita — who entered the race last minute and who was considered by many to pose the greatest risk to Hill — as well as Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp.
Votes for the four candidates were assessed in rounds. Rokita was chosen as the nominee in the third and final round after receiving 52.15% of the votes. Hupfer said in a livestream that Westercamp dropped in the first round after receiving the least votes. There was no winner in the second round, where Harter was eventually dropped.
Rokita did not deliver remarks when Hupfer announced the results Friday, but said when he joined the race in late May he is seeking the office to protect the party’s values.
“Running for attorney general is not a step I take lightly,” Rokita said. “I am not coming to this race because some powers on high asked or told me to do so, I am coming to this race to protect our shared values.”
Starting in 2010, Rokita served four terms in Congress as a representative for Indiana’s 4th Congressional District. He ran for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 but lost to current Sen. Mike Braun of Jasper, Indiana. Before entering national politics, Rokita held office as Indiana Secretary of State, where he implemented a controversial voter-identification law that opponents challenged in the Supreme Court.
Rokita now serves as general counsel and vice president for external affairs for Apex Benefits, a company that manages employee benefits. He lives in Hendricks County.
Hill, of Elkhart, Indiana, has for the last two years faced allegations that he groped four women during a party at a downtown bar gathering meant to celebrate the end of the 2018 legislative session. The allegations came from state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, and legislative staffers Samantha Lozano, Gabrielle McLemore and Niki DaSilva.
The Indiana Supreme Court decided to suspend Hill’s law license for 30 days in May after they determined he groped the four women, violating professionalism standards set for Indiana employees. Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby of the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission had recommended the court suspend his license for 60 days.
A citizens group also filed a lawsuit at the beginning of Hill’s 30-day suspension that requested a Marion County Superior Court judge declare the attorney general’s office vacant, a move that would have forced Gov. Eric Holcomb to name a replacement. Holcomb and Republican leaders in the legislature called on Hill to resign when the allegations came to light. The governor asked the Indiana Supreme Court to declare the office vacant during Hill’s suspension, but the justices declined to intervene.
Hill has denied the allegations since they went public and continued to accuse his opponents of using them to harm his reputation and career, including at a speech he delivered during the Indiana GOP’s televised convention June 18.
Rokita will go on to face Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel in the November general election. Weinzapfel, who was mayor of Evansville for two terms, said when he was nominated he would commit to protecting services like health care for Hoosiers, referring to Indiana’s ongoing involvement in a multi-state lawsuit that challenges the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. He said at the time the COVID-19 pandemic makes the issue more relevant than ever.
Weinzapfel’s campaign said in a statement Thursday the Democratic candidate has raised nearly $1 million since he announced he would run for attorney general late last year. Though specific details won’t be available until the latest campaign finance reports are public July 15, Weinzapfel’s campaign said it has more than $720,000 cash on hand and contributions from 499 donors.
“Congressman Rokita has run for many offices over his long political career, so let me congratulate him on his nomination for this latest one today,” Weinzapfel said in a statement Friday. “Hoosier voters will have a clear choice in this election. Our governing philosophies, priorities and values couldn’t be more different. This will be a spirited campaign and I’m looking forward to it.”
Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.