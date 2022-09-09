CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Little Theatre opens its 75th season with a spirited and lively rendition of Footloose.
The musical demands that you dance and pulls you into the spirit of the play. Between the wonderful songs and the fabulous choreography the show moved the audience to tap their feet with the music and in some of our cases, sing quietly to ourselves!
The show opened Friday and continues through Sunday, and then comes back the following weekend from Sept. 16-18.
The theatre has a history. It is one of the oldest community theaters in the country and has consistently produced and directed solid community shows with a venue friendly to the family.
The name is consistent with the participants. Ten of the cast members celebrate four decades as alumni of Clarksville High School. One of the cast members and a choreographer for the show is actually the granddaughter of a founding member of Clarksville Little Theatre.
The sense of community pride was strong and apparent in the production. Suzanne Allen did a remarkable job with young talent and pulled together a well-paced production that moved quickly and entertained thoroughly.
Jennyth Wilcoxson, Amelia and Kathleen Drake are the choreographers. All three are students at the Drake Dance Academy in Sellersburg.
The audience moved with the dancers as they flew across the stage. Roscoe Henning as Ren McCormack is strong as the lead character, new to town and questioning the rationale on the prohibition to dance. His cohort and friend Willard Hewitt, played by Neil Brewer, is a strong performer who delivers a stellar performance as the guy who goes along to get along.
Veronica Riggs as Aerial Moore was the perfect choice for the discontented Ministers daughter smitten with the new guy in town and determined to live life her way despite her austere father, the Rev. Moore. Gary Crockett gave a well-rounded performance that showed the stubborn self-righteousness of the town minister and portrayed him as a grieving father with strength and compassion.
The cast worked hard and jelled well, playing off each other as if they had worked together for years. The talent on that stage was apparent and should make Clarksville proud. A great way to open a season and a great way to spend a week end evening. Treat yourself to a show that will make you feel like dancing.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit onthestage.tickets/show/clarksville-little-theatre/footloose-28446/.
