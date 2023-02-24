Clark Memorial Health announces that Courtney Samuels, NP, has joined Clark Primary Care in Clarksville.
She received a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. While attending Indiana University, she was a Norton Healthcare scholar and a member of the Student Nurses’ Association.
Courtney began her career at Norton Healthcare and was a registered nurse at Norton Children’s Hospital.
“I am excited to join the team of providers at Clark Primary Care,” said Samuels. “I look forward to working with a collaborative team in an effort to meet patient’s needs.”
“I’m excited to welcome Courtney to our expanding group of primary care providers at the Clarksville office,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO. “She brings six years of solid nursing experience that will benefit our patients and help Clark Memorial meet the region’s health care needs.”
Our Clark Primary Care offices are staffed by experienced providers who specialize in family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics. Clark Primary Care providers offer annual checkups, preventive care, immunizations, sick visits and management of chronic diseases.
Courtney is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 812-283-4441.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.