If you want healthy meals with lots of flavor and fewer calories, festive Red and Green Salad may be for you. It is a great recipe to make ahead for holiday meals and a 2/3 cup serving has only 70 calories.
This recipe is from the Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes program and is suitable as part of a diabetic-friendly diet. If you are struggling to plan diabetic-friendly meals and balance your blood sugars, watch for the Dining with Diabetes program in Floyd County in February.
The USDA My Plate guide for healthy meals tells us that filling half our plate with low-carb vegetables and broccoli helps us meet that requirement. One serving of Red and Green Salad has only 10 grams of carbohydrates. It is high in Vitamins C and A, and contains iron and calcium. In addition to being a filling salad, it is delicious and will become a family favorite.
Red and Green Salad
You will need:
• 4 cups broccoli florets
• ¼ red onion, minced
• 4 Tablespoons dried cranberries
• 3 Tablespoons sunflower seeds shelled, roasted and salted
• 3 Tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise
• 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
• 2 Tablespoons Splenda
Steps:
1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
2. Rinse the broccoli under cool running water, drain, and cut into florets.
3. Put the rest of the ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and mix with a whisk or fork.
4. Add broccoli florets to the bowl and toss to cover them with the mixture.
5. Cover and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
This recipe serves six. Make it a day ahead and remember to refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
