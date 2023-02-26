Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured lightweight objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers and isolated thunderstorms may produce stronger gusts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&