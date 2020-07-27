The Scott County Genealogical Society in Scottsburg, IN, announces it is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue this schedule unless conditions change.
This is a trial run to see if there are enough customers to be open Tuesday thru Saturday. You can set up a private visit by emailing researchrooms@scgsi.org or calling 812.752.3388. Be sure to call before visiting to make sure the research room is open.
With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, many research facilities continue to be closed. Groups that normally meet with larger numbers in attendance are offering online workshops. Below are some of the online workshops.
First Families of Floyd, Clark and Harrison Counties
The Southern Indiana Genealogical Society will host a Zoom presentation Aug. 6 about the First Families of Floyd, Clark and Harrison Counties Legacy Project, which identifies and honors tri-county pioneers and their direct descendants.
Discussion will include how to research the settlers and complete the First Families application. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., genealogy librarians from the three counties, including Kathy Fisher, Diane Stepro, and Melissa Wiseheart, will answer questions and chat. For more information, go to sigsweb.org or phone Donna Kepley Foster at 812-923-3492.
Enter the meeting using this link: https://bit.ly/FFworkshop2020.
COVID-19 Genealogy Projects
The Louisville Genealogical Society plans a Zoom workshop on July 28 at 1 p.m. with the program “COVID-19 Genealogy Projects.” Attendees are invited to share a project they have been working on while staying at home during the pandemic.
If you plan to share a project, please keep it to 5 minutes and email Nancy Roberson at nroberson@twc.com so she can create a list of presenters. Attendees may also just join the Zoom link to watch and listen to others share their projects. Registration is limited to 100 participants.
A link will be sent to you a couple of days before the workshop. Register for the workshop by July 26th at this link: https://formsmarts.com/form/24gf?mode=h5
Kentucky Genealogical Society offers webinar series
The Kentucky Genealogical Society is offering a webinar series throughout the month of August. Registration includes access to all eight programs delivered virtually for $30 for the entire series. Attend them all or attend only the programs that interest you most.
Current members can save $10 off the registration by using discount code MEMBER2020. Registration fees are not refundable.
Scheduled programs are: Tracing Your Kentucky Roots with Peggy Lauritzen, Aug. 8, noon to 1:30 p.m.; Researching at the county and local Level in Kentucky with Dave Schroeder, Aug. 12, 7-8:30 p.m.; Using Maps in Genealogy with Katherine R. Wilson, Aug. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.; Kentucky Genealogy Brick Wall Brainstorm, Aug. 17, 7-8:30 p.m.; Ten Things A Genealogist Should Do Before Leaving a Library or Archives in Kentucky with Melissa Barker, Aug. 20, 7-8:30 p.m.; LGBTQ Genealogy with Stewart Traiman, Aug. 22, 1-2:30 p.m.; Discovering African Americans in Kentucky Records Prior to 1870 with Cynthia Maharrey, Aug. 27, 7-8:30 p.m., and Strategies to Analyze Endogamous DNA with Alec Ferretti, Aug. 29, 1-2:30 p.m.
Programs will be recorded and shared with participants at the conclusion of the entire series, so you will be able to watch on-demand if you are unable to attend the live events. Participation is limited to the first 250 registrants. Registration is available online at https://kygs.org/Zuverink is a past president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society. Queries are free and must include both a date to establish a time period and a location where the people lived. Please include your email or postal address so you can be contacted by someone interested in your family. Submit queries to: Vicky Zuverink at vzuverink@gmail.com
