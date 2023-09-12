The Scribner House Museum, 110 E. Main St., New Albany, owned by Daughters of the American Revolution, Piankeshaw Chapter, was recently awarded a sponsorship from the Samtec Cares Giving Program.
The Scribner House will be able to purchase various technology to help enhance the educational tours as well as preserve the library and archives belonging to the museum and the Piankeshaw Chapter of DAR.
The Scribner House is a historic home built by Joel Scribner, one of the three brothers who founded New Albany. He and his brothers, Nathaniel and Abner, came from New York State and named their new town “New Albany” after the capital of their home state.
“We are grateful to Samtec Cares for this generous sponsorship,” said Piankeshaw Regent Shelly Doss. “Our goal is to catalog and scan all historic documents and artifacts. We hope to start this digitizing project by January and make the information available as soon as possible. By saving these historic documents digitally, we can preserve this history for generations to come.”
Plans for enhancing the house tours include adding wi-fi and QR codes for visitors to get more detailed information about the Scribner Family, the furnishings and the house.
The chapter was also a recipient of a Caesar’s Foundation grant that will help to repair and restore parts of the Scribner House Summer Kitchen.
“These two benevolent companies have made it possible for us to preserve historic artifacts, documents, and make some necessary repairs to an historic building,” says Doss. “Without their contribution, it would be much more difficult to fulfill our promise to Hattie Scribner — to care for and maintain her family’s home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.