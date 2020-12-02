SELLERSBURG — A new town logo was approved by the Town Council at a recent council meeting after months of input from committees, appointed board members and residents.
Once a series of final designs were put together, the logo was chosen from five options in an online survey that was offered on the town website, comprehensive plan website and town’s Facebook page. The winning logo received 52% of the vote with rest receiving 18% or below.
The new logo features a new color scheme with three oak trees.
“The new logo is part of an updated town branding strategy,” said Town Manager Charlie Smith, “…this logo is the start of updating our website, communications, and overall welcoming feel of the town.”
During the council meeting, Smith detailed how the town’s brand historically has not been cohesive. This logo will replace all older logos that are now being used. While the new logo will be the center of all branding for the town, the most recent logo adopted in 1990, will be repurposed as the Official Seal of the Town Council.
“Sellersburg doesn’t have steamboats to feature like Jeffersonville or a handshake marking the start of the Lewis and Clark journey into the west like Clarksville. We have something better, great people,” Smith said.
“The goal of this logo is to identify the town as a strong community that is proud of our past but in touch with tomorrow. That is what the three sturdy oak trees signify: Past, Present, and Future of Sellersburg.”
While the town will begin the transition this year, the council is planning a formal ceremony early in 2021 with a special planting of three oak trees.
