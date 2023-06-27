CLARKSVILLE — Todd Young recognizes home ownership can be transformative for Hoosiers.
"For anyone who has had the blessing of being able to purchase their first home, it’s liberating. You feel like you're playing a more meaningful part in your local community and economic growth of your country," Indiana's U.S. senator said.
Young, a Republican, spoke to realtors at the Southern Indiana Real Estate Association in Clarksville on Tuesday about three pieces of legislation he's introduced in the U.S. Senate that aim to put more homes on the market and give more people a chance to own property.
"We want every American to be able to enjoy those benefits of homeownership," Young said. "And by putting more housing stock on the market, which is what this legislation would lead to, we are advancing those goals."
Young's Housing Affordability Agenda comes in three parts.
The first is the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act that aims to incentivize people to invest in blighted communities. It would create a federal tax credit that covers the cost of building and renovating homes in distressed communities.
Young said law enforcement has told him blighted properties can lead to an increase in crime. He also said these properties can bring down property values.
"When you're talking about basic quality of life issues and financial security, everyone has an important interest in figuring out (how to) address this financing gap we have," he said.
The second piece of Young's agenda is the Yes In My Back Yard Act. The aim of this legislation is to increase transparency about land use and zoning decisions in municipalities. The goal is to eliminate barriers these measures create for housing.
The final part of the Housing Affordability Agenda is the Affordable Housing Crédit Improvement Act. It aims to expand and strengthen the Low-Income Housing Credit that's already in place.
Some realtors at the event said they had concerns about the number of rental properties in the region, versus the number of homes available for people to purchase.
They also said prospective homeowners often get caught in a predicament, where some don't have the credit score to qualify for a mortgage, while others have a good credit score, but not enough money saved up for a down payment.
Young said this legislation would help with those road bumps.
"This legislation is designed to put more housing on the market, supply and demand, the more supply you have then the lower the price of that housing," he said. "Whether you intend to continue renting or instead if you intend to become a homeowner, it would help all those populations."
Realtor Pat Harrison said she'd like to see the state invest in education for first-time homeowners and teach them how to raise their credit scores and other aspects of financially literacy.
""I'd like to see a program (for these people) with basic tips on how to become a homeowner," Harrison said. "And when they call me, and I'm sure the other realtors, the first thing we say is what's your credit score and a lot of them know what it is, but they don't know how to change it. And they need help."
