INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would remove the current law that requires a permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for wetland activity was amended and passed unanimously in the House Environmental Affairs Committee Wednesday.
Senate Bill 389 would repeal the state-regulated wetlands law currently on the books. The bill says it would not affect regulation under the federal Clean Water Act or National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit program.
Wetlands are known to help prevent flooding, filter pollutants and serve as a habitat for local wildlife. Under the Clean Water Act, 20% of Indiana’s wetlands are regulated federally while the rest of the isolated wetlands are regulated by IDEM.
The amendment that passed excludes certain types of areas from being considered a wetland — for example, if cropland experiences flooding. The amendment also alters the restoration requirement for the classes of wetlands by changing the ratios of land for owners.
“Rather than trying to take a meat cleaver to this, we were a little more surgical and prescriptive in just trying to identify the problem and working within that,” said Rep. Harold Slager, R-Schererville.
IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott answered questions during the committee meeting. He said the goal of the legislation is to preserve wetlands so long as the restoration rules are followed.
“The change in [the amendment] would not result in a net loss,” Pigott said.
Several representatives said they voted yes on the bill but reserve the right to vote differently during the session.
Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, said he felt uncomfortable with how the bill is currently written, saying he’d like to see it be “stronger.” He did not elaborate on what he wanted to see changed.
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, said he liked the bill better before the amendment but that he accepts it.
“In its original form, I believe [it] was a much better bill,” Prescott said. “IDEM is an agency that has been out of control, and we need to make sure we rein them in.”
Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, asked during the Senate session, “Why do we have to ditch the entire program?” She said the bill would leave federal non-jurisdiction wetlands unregulated and potentially harmful for Indiana drinking water.
The bill is moving on to a second reading in the House.
