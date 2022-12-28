The Indiana Senate is accepting applications for the 2023 Senate Page Program.
Students from sixth to 12th grade are eligible for the full-day program. Pages will be at the Statehouse on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session and will have the opportunity to tour the Statehouse, listen to debates, help staff with tasks and meet their state senator.
The program begins with the session in January and continues into early April. Being a page is considered an excused absence from school.
“This program is an excellent supplement to what students learn in the classroom,” Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, told the Hamilton County Reporter. “Being able to observe session on the Senate floor and see the day-to-day activities of the General Assembly gives young Hoosiers an immersive and memorable learning experience.”
