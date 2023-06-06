SOUTHERN INDIANA — Life Span Resources’ 37th annual Senior Games Week started Monday and has the theme of the 1950s.
This year’s games week events include Basketball Toss, Dance Off, Bowling and more for the seniors of Southern Indiana to participate. Games will end Thursday with a closing ceremony Friday
Registration for this year's Senior Games Week is closed, but to sign up for next year’s game week or to volunteer for this week, call Life Span Resources at 812-948-8330. The cost for this year's week was $20 and includes a T-shirt, lunches, snacks, door prizes, giveaways and more.
During the week, the seniors will receive medals for all the events they participate in. At the closing ceremony, there will be winners announced for the male and female groups for the greatest number of medals won.
“The people with the most medals at the end of the week get to parade around and show off their medals,” said Melissa Richardson, Life Span’s director of development. “The male and female with the most medals at the end of the week get named king and queen.”
Along with medals, there are awards for the oldest participants. Last year's winners were 94 and 92.
There are about 200 people participating this year, which is getting back to pre-pandemic numbers of participants.
Senior Games Week is a good way for Life Span clients to get out and socialize with others in their peer group.
“They joke around with each other; they’ve made a lot of friendships, we’ve even had some people find second marriages,” said Lucy Koesters, Life Span’s chief business development officer. “It’s a really nice socialization program for them, as well as just keeping them active.”
The game week has a dedicated following among the senior population of Southern Indiana, Sarah Griffin has been a participant in the program for 10 years.
“Seniors get old and it’s like nobody wants to have anything to do or take the time to let us bond with them,” Griffin said. “This takes the time. They do so much with us, they haul us around, they feed us lunch.”
Griffin tries to support Life Span and Senior Games Week as much as she can by going to as many events as she is able to.
Jude Walter learned about Senior Games Week from his wife and has been participating for six years. He and his wife participate in the games together.
“I think it’s good for old people to get to have something to do, get some exercise,” Walter said. “Ordinarily they just sit around at home and do nothing.”
Life Span also offers a membership program called the Senior Games Gang that keeps the seniors connected with each other from the game week.
“It’s (Life Span) a wonderful thing as you get older because we need it to keep us lively,” Griffin said. “If we didn’t have this, I don’t think a lot of people would survive being alone. We’re not alone now.”
