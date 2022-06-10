Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
DeVary, Jack L. — 1 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Clarksville
Dickson, Debbie — Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Gresham, James Weldon — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Middleton, Steven P. — Visitation, noon to 4 to Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, with inurnment at a later date at Walnut Ridge Cemetery
Seese, Braden Scott — 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Dowdell, Ronald Bruce — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
