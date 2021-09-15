CLARK COUNTY
Badalaty, Phyllis Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Brown, Betty — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Henryville Community Presbyterian Church, Henryville
Wilson, Ashley Noel — 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Lewis, Calvin — noon Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Shields, Michelle Lynn Rutherford — 11 a.m. Friday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Stotts, Ola E. "Bud" — 7 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Turpin, Charles Don — 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wallace, Dr. Ray — celebration of life was held at Indiana University Southeast, New Albany
Weiss, James Stewart — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
