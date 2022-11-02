Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Dallas, Esther Marie — 1 p.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Reynolds, Allen Lee — 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Allen, Winifred Louise (Bane) — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Banet, Norma J. (Miller) — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Becht, Jeffrey Michael "Jeff" — Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery, Floyds Knobs
Caswell, Anna Lois — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hoffman, John E. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McGill, Joseph Lynn — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Summers, Suzanne Elizabeth — 2 p.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Walker, Gayleon — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Lambertus, Maynard F. — 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Lanesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.