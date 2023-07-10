Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Corby, Mary W. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Decker, Burnis "Bernie" Graham — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Edwards, Lori “Beth” Elizabeth — Memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Silva, Guy Duncan, M.D. —Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

Thompson, Leslie Paul — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Wolfschlag, Bruce — Celebration of Life 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Jeffersonville (Riverside Ball Room)

FLOYD COUNTY

Chesser, Kevin E. — Celebration of life 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at 40/8 Voiture #1250, New Albany

Crick, Judith C. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Lee, Ludson Brayton —11 a.m. Thursday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Ferber, Arlene Hornickel Boaz — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

Lewis, Rosemary Cecilia — Formerly of Jeffersonville, arrangements in charge of Kaniewski Funeral Homes, www.kaniewski.com

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Shannon David Collins. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-285-6282.

