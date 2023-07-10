Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Corby, Mary W. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Decker, Burnis "Bernie" Graham — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Edwards, Lori “Beth” Elizabeth — Memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Silva, Guy Duncan, M.D. —Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Thompson, Leslie Paul — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wolfschlag, Bruce — Celebration of Life 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Jeffersonville (Riverside Ball Room)
FLOYD COUNTY
Chesser, Kevin E. — Celebration of life 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at 40/8 Voiture #1250, New Albany
Crick, Judith C. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lee, Ludson Brayton —11 a.m. Thursday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Ferber, Arlene Hornickel Boaz — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY
Lewis, Rosemary Cecilia — Formerly of Jeffersonville, arrangements in charge of Kaniewski Funeral Homes, www.kaniewski.com
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Shannon David Collins. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-285-6282.
