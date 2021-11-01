CLARK COUNTY

Jackson, James "Jackie" Kermit — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Johnson, Zachary M. "Zach" — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Hay, W. Edward — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kaelin, Debra Sue (Brown) — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Lin, Helen —1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rainbolt, Anna Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Staser, Arthur Lee "Art" — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sturgeon, David Michael — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Tucker, Rose Marie — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Allender, Shelia Kaye — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Moore & Park Funeral Home, Brooksville, KY

Murphy, Joyce Mae (Posey) Pickett — graveside service, 11 a.m. (EST), 10 a.m. (CST) Thursday at Tarter's Chapel Cemetery, Columbia, KY

Payne, Marvin S. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at First Church of the Nazarene, Jackson, OH

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Chris Simpson who passed away on Oct. 28 at Clark Memorial Health. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

