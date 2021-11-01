CLARK COUNTY
Jackson, James "Jackie" Kermit — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Johnson, Zachary M. "Zach" — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Hay, W. Edward — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kaelin, Debra Sue (Brown) — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lin, Helen —1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rainbolt, Anna Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Staser, Arthur Lee "Art" — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Sturgeon, David Michael — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Tucker, Rose Marie — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Allender, Shelia Kaye — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Moore & Park Funeral Home, Brooksville, KY
Murphy, Joyce Mae (Posey) Pickett — graveside service, 11 a.m. (EST), 10 a.m. (CST) Thursday at Tarter's Chapel Cemetery, Columbia, KY
Payne, Marvin S. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at First Church of the Nazarene, Jackson, OH
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Chris Simpson who passed away on Oct. 28 at Clark Memorial Health. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
