CLARK COUNTY

Barnett, Norman Sonny — celebration of life, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, at VFW Post 1832, Clarksville

Carter, Aubrey Dean — 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Ervin, Brent "Gary" — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Meyer, Melissa A. — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Gambetty, Melody Baker — 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany

Jackson, Mary Hupp —2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Mifflin, Lusadia B. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Pittman, Beulah — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Sappenfield, Robert Deane — 6 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Meacham, Sue "Boozie" — 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

OUT OF STATE

Nord, Joseph C. "Joe" — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville, KY

