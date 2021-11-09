CLARK COUNTY
Barnett, Norman Sonny — celebration of life, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, at VFW Post 1832, Clarksville
Carter, Aubrey Dean — 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Ervin, Brent "Gary" — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Meyer, Melissa A. — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Gambetty, Melody Baker — 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany
Jackson, Mary Hupp —2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Mifflin, Lusadia B. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Pittman, Beulah — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sappenfield, Robert Deane — 6 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Meacham, Sue "Boozie" — 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
OUT OF STATE
Nord, Joseph C. "Joe" — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville, KY
