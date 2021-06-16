Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bean, Thomas Marion 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Beyl, William "Bill" Thomas 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Mallory Jr., Clayton F. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Bays Sr., Larry Charles 12 noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Goodman, Nora E. 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
VonAllmen, Barbara (Koetter) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Zimmerman, Stephen Lane 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
