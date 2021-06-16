Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bean, Thomas Marion 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Beyl, William "Bill" Thomas 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Mallory Jr., Clayton F. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bays Sr., Larry Charles 12 noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Goodman, Nora E. 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

VonAllmen, Barbara (Koetter) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Zimmerman, Stephen Lane 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

