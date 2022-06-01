Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bruner, Al Geraldine "Geri" — 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Timbs, Mary Belle — Service at 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Archibald, Isaac Wayne — Service at noon Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Gagnon, Janet Marie — Service at 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at St. Paul Episcopal Church, New Albany

Hublar, David Michael — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Watson, Mary Lynn —Celebration of life, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Worth, Charles Vincent — Memorial gathering, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Meyer, Matthew Chester —10 a.m. Friday, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Palmyra, PA

Tags

Trending Video