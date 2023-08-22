Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Carey, Mora Elizabeth — Noon Wednesday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Robertson, Betty Jane — Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Rough, Deloris “Dee” Priddy — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Moore, Dora Ann — Noon Thursday at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

Tags

Trending Video