Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Jackson, Richard Earl — Celebration of life, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bomersbach, Vivian R. — Private burial with visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Drury, Lois Ann (Stiner) — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Poe, Susan Marie (Evans) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Van Ness, Ann — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
