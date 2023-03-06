Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Balentine, Norma Jean — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg
Graf, Marcella Louise (Kirchgessner) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Joe Chapel), Sellersburg
Lozier, Mitchell Raymond — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Funk, Phyllis Kay — Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Hunt, Dorothy R. — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lehman, Charles Leonard Sr. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Garrett, James Edward —3 p.m. Saturday, at Pewee Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pewee Valley, KY
