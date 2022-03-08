Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Banet, Patrick Michael — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
McHugh, Mary Kathleen — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Fuhry, Evelyn — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Gallaher, Mable A. — Graveside service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Koehler, Julie Brooke — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Schmidt, Blake Alan — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schmidt, Stephen Craig — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Vanover, Donald Lee — Services will be private with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown, entrusted with his care
