CLARK COUNTY
Murray, Patrick Thomas — memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Paul, Cecilia Faith — 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reed Sr., M.D., Edsel Sherwood — drive-thru/video call visitation, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shelburne, Helen Frances — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Austin, Nellie Corene (Crawford) — 6 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Bradley, Roger Steven — Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Fischer, Steven Anthony “Steve” — Memorial gathering, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church Activity Center, Floyds Knobs
Froning, John "Jack" Bruce — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Henry, James "Jim" E. — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hill, Eva J. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
King, Janet —Graveside service, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Galena Cemetery
Millea Sr., Thomas Graf — noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Prince, Kurt Russell — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Thomas, Herman A. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
JACKSON COUNTY
Sage, Elizabeth A. (Hinton) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Crothersville
MARION COUNTY
Black, Phyllis Mae (Rumple) — noon Friday, at Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home, Speedway, IN
OUT OF STATE
Mitchell, Thomas Clark — Saturday memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church, Hot Springs Village, AR with Goss Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.