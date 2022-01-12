CLARK COUNTY

Murray, Patrick Thomas — memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Paul, Cecilia Faith — 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Reed Sr., M.D., Edsel Sherwood — drive-thru/video call visitation, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shelburne, Helen Frances — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Austin, Nellie Corene (Crawford) — 6 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Bradley, Roger Steven — Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Fischer, Steven Anthony “Steve” — Memorial gathering, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church Activity Center, Floyds Knobs

Froning, John "Jack" Bruce — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Henry, James "Jim" E. — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hill, Eva J. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

King, Janet —Graveside service, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Galena Cemetery

Millea Sr., Thomas Graf — noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Prince, Kurt Russell — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Thomas, Herman A. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

JACKSON COUNTY

Sage, Elizabeth A. (Hinton) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Crothersville

MARION COUNTY

Black, Phyllis Mae (Rumple) — noon Friday, at Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home, Speedway, IN

OUT OF STATE

Mitchell, Thomas Clark — Saturday memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church, Hot Springs Village, AR with Goss Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR entrusted with arrangements

