Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Harlow, Linda L. — Graveside service for family and friends will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9 at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Adamson, Deanna "Charlene" — 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Eblesisor, Jerry — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Heilman, Marcia M. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Kaufer, Paul Joseph — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Thomas, Janet — Private services will be held with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
