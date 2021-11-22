CLARK COUNTY

Gallman, Karen Jane — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Gogel, Dennis Victor — cremation chosen with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements, no service

Hubbard, Elmer "Dean" — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Diaz, Donald R. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rogers, Mary B. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Burgess, Beverly Marie (Roth) — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

OUT OF STATE

Volpert, James — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Louisville

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you