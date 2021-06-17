Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Beyl, William "Bill" Thomas 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Brendle, Patricia Ann 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Mallory Jr., Clayton F. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Cleek, Ruth Lynelle (Hodge) 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
VonAllmen, Barbara (Koetter) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Zimmerman, Stephen Lane 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.