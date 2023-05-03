Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lewis, Flo D. — Services 11 a.m. Thursday (today), Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Baker, Russell Gerard — Visitation, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday (today), Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Dotts, Sheila S. — Services 6 p.m. Thursday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Walls, John Carl — Services 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel
Williams, David L. — Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joe Hill Catholic Church
OUT OF STATE
Hambley, Gordon Stuart — Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Saturday, Tomball, Museum Center, Tomball, Texas. Magnolia Funeral Home, Magnolia, Texas, in charge of arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, is looking for the next of kin for John Cole Jr., a resident of New Albany, who passed away April 26, 2023. Anyone with information on the deceased, call Julie at Kraft Funeral Home, 812-981-2410.
