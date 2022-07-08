CLARK COUNTY
Dickson, Debbie — Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Grimes, Marcella A. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Harlow, Linda L. — Graveside service for family and friends will be 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Adamson, Deanna “Charlene” — 2 p.m. Friday, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Belcher, Donald C. — Noon Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Blacketer, Carl Wathen — 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Byrd, Betty Lynn — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Dukes, June Annette (Killebrew) —1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Epperson, Mary Helen — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Jacobs, Dorothy Lee — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Monroe, Frank H. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Nance, Steven Lawrence — Noon Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Kost, Marjorie —Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Corydon
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Criswell, Linda G. — Celebration gathering Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2208 Quarry Rd., Salem
OUT OF STATE
Baldwin, Michael Ray — Celebration of life, 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Mellwood Arts Center, Louisville
