Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Beck, Tami Jo Sandlin noon Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Craig, Carol Lewis 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Dooley, Violet 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Miller, John Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Troutman, Beverly Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Charbonneau, Alice 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Clegg, Richard G. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Haller, Doris N. noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schroder, Stephen noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stinson, Kathryn (Becht) (Copperwaite) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Woods, Antoinette “Toni” noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

