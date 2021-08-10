Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hattabaugh, Ronnie Lee 7 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Keown, Mary “Betty” E., 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McClure, Lydia Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
McCulloch, A. Joann noon Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Tapp, Larry W. 1 p.m. Friday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Lauren L. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
Tompkins, Lucille L. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Pitman, Eric Joseph "Joe" 1 p.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon
