Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
McCartin, Terry N. — Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Silver Creek High School main gymnasium
FLOYD COUNTY
Burden, Nancy Gayle — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Huth, Diane Mae — Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Chapel, Floyds Knobs
King, John Campbell III — Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
