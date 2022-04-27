Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ballard Mary Jane —10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Fisher, Kenneth Lloyd — 10 a.m. Thursday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Rumpel, Marcella E. — Visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, followed by service at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Road Campus), Sellersburg
Whitaker, Norma Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Istre Sr., Allen J. — Cremation chosen with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with his care
Rusk, Betty Ebling — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wrenn, George "Richard" — Celebration of life, 3:30 p.m. Friday at 1817 Graybrook Lane, New Albany
Zwald, Janice Marie (Henderson) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Gibson, Donald Edwin — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at Vine Grove V.F.W. Post, Vine Grove, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.