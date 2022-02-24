Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Brading, Sharon Sue — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Davis, Louise A. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Durbin, Roger Michael — Celebration of life 5 p.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Masterson, James "Porky" — Celebration of Life 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wright Jr., Bernard Howard — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Heady, Anna — noon Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Moeller, Ronald Allen — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Neal, Donna Sue — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Probus, Vance Edward — 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany
Ringley, Conrad Frank — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Sanctuary of Eternal Truth, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Bowden, Donna —1 p.m. Saturday, at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, Indianapolis
OUT OF STATE
Jenson, Mary Louise — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Effingham, IL
