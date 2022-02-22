Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Brading, Sharon Sue — 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

Masterson, James "Porky" — Celebration of Life 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Wright Jr., Bernard Howard — 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Wyatt, Dorothy Mae — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Heady, Anna — noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Moeller, Ronald Allen — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Neal, Donna Sue — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Probus, Vance Edward — 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany

Riekhof, Emily Marie (Powell) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Ringley, Conrad Frank —2 p.m. Sunday, at Sanctuary of Eternal Truth, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Jenson, Mary Louise — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Effingham, IL

