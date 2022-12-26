Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Boggs, Pascal — 1 p.m. Thursday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Daughtrey, Franklin Delano — Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Howard, Marilyn Frances — Services 1 p.m. Friday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Maguire, James “Jim” William — Services will be private; E. M. Coots’ Sons in charge of arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Duncan Jr., Carl Eugene — 11. a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Randolph, Sharon Rose Staton — Celebration of Life services at a later date
