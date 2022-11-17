Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bergh, Patsy Ann — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Newton, David Keith — 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville

Ruth, Gerald David — Noon Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Trout, Nancy Jane — 3  p.m. Sunday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Wolfe, Betty Jean — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

HARRISON COUNTY

Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

OUT OF STATE

Phelps, Jacolyn Denise — Celebration of life, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Church at Christ Alive, Louisville

