Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bergh, Patsy Ann — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Newton, David Keith — 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville
Ruth, Gerald David — Noon Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Trout, Nancy Jane — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Wolfe, Betty Jean — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
HARRISON COUNTY
Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
OUT OF STATE
Phelps, Jacolyn Denise — Celebration of life, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Church at Christ Alive, Louisville
