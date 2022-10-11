Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Elliott Sr., Oscar Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Stephen Church, Jeffersonville
Hess, Frances Lorraine — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lanesville
Roach, Judith M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
Wright, Robert Allen "Bob" — Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Appelhaus, Calvin Paul — 5 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lames, Johnny V. — 10 a.m. Wednesday (today), Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Manka, Marilyn Faye — Prayer service and memory sharing, 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Schroder, Beverly R. — Celebration of life, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at New Beginnings Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Brooks, Freda Lee — A private graveside service was held Sept. 28 at Hill Grove Church Cemetery in Mammoth Cave, KY.
